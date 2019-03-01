An awards show crossroads 1 year after the Time’s Up Globes

A year after Time’s Up made a statement at the Golden… Enlarge

LOS ANGELES — The Golden Globe Awards last year set the tone for how the film awards season would address the #MeToo movement, and as the hours tick down to Sunday’s show, many in Hollywood are wondering what this year will have in store.

Last year celebrities introduced the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund on a national level and walked the red carpet in solidarity wearing all black. But with just days to show time, there are no major statements or demonstrations planned for the show or the red carpet.

But although actresses will return to donning color frocks on the red carpet again, there won’t be a full retreat to the superficial. Discourse around subjects like equality and inclusiveness are almost guaranteed to be a fixture at awards shows from now on.