List of winners so far at the 2024 Oscars
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A list of winners at the Academy Awards on Sunday:
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
VISUAL EFFECTS
“Godzilla Minus One”
FILM EDITING
“Oppenheimer,” Jennifer Lame
DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
“The Last Repair Shop”
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
“20 Days in Mariupol”
CINEMATOGRAPHY
“Oppenheimer,” Hoyte Van Hoytema
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
“WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
ANIMATED FILM
“The Boy and the Heron”
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
“Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
“American Fiction,” Cord Jefferson
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
“Poor Things,” Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston
PRODUCTION DESIGN
“Poor Things,” James Price, Shona Heath and Zsuzsa Mihalek
COSTUME DESIGN
“Poor Things,” Holly Waddington
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
“The Zone of Interest,” (United Kingdom)
