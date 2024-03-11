Cloudy
By AP News
List of winners so far at the 2024 Oscars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A list of winners at the Academy Awards on Sunday:

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

VISUAL EFFECTS

“Godzilla Minus One”

FILM EDITING

“Oppenheimer,” Jennifer Lame

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

“The Last Repair Shop”

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“20 Days in Mariupol”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Oppenheimer,” Hoyte Van Hoytema

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

ANIMATED FILM

“The Boy and the Heron”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“American Fiction,” Cord Jefferson

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“Poor Things,” Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Poor Things,” James Price, Shona Heath and Zsuzsa Mihalek

COSTUME DESIGN

“Poor Things,” Holly Waddington

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

“The Zone of Interest,” (United Kingdom)

___

For more on this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

By The Associated Press

