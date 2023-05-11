Walt Disney, Peloton Interactive fall; AppLovin, Unity Software rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Walt Disney Co., down $8.83 to $92.31.

The entertainment giant gave investors a disappointing update on streaming subscriber growth.

Beyond Meat Inc., down $2.28 to $10.20.

The company said demand for its plant-based burgers fell in the first-quarter.

Unity Software Inc., up $3.72 to $32.46.

The video-gaming software company beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

AppLovin Corp., up $4.19 to $22.

The mobile app technology company gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc., up $1.83 to $49.73.

The security service company reported strong first-quarter profit and revenue.

Sonos Inc., down $5.01 to $16.14.

The maker of wireless speakers and home sound systems reported disappointing second-quarter earnings.

PacWest Bancorp, down $1.38 to $4.70.

The bank said 9.5% of its deposits left last week after news reports said the bank was talking with potential investors and partners.

Peloton Interactive Inc., down 67 cents to $6.86.

The exercise bike and treadmill company is recalling around 2.2 million bikes because of a seat defect.