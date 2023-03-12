Oscars 2023 carpet: Sofia Carson, Fan Bingbing bring regal View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Fan Bingbing made a regal entrance in sparkling silver and emerald green on the champagne-colored carpet Sunday at the 95th Academy Awards. Hong Chau wore a high-neck pink Prada column gown with a feathery black train and Malala Yousafzai worked the hood of her silver sparkler from Ralph Lauren like a pro.

Bingbing, the “X-Men” star, wore Tony Ward Couture with her hair sculpted into an Old Hollywood bob, as some of the men among the early walkers brought the sparkle. We’re looking at you Lorenzo Zurzolo. Others, like Brendan Fraser, went for traditional black tuxedos.

While Fan looked like a queen, Sofia Carson was a princess in white custom Giambattista Valli haute couture, a stunning statement diamond and emerald necklace accenting her ball gown with its off-shoulder, form-fitting bodice, a delicate diamond-shaped cutout at the center. Her jewels were by Chopard, including 122.49 carats of emeralds and 92.57 carats of diamonds.

Yousafzai, 25, was a producer on “Stranger at the Gate.” She said her dress represented “peace, love, harmony.”

“I feel so much myself in it,” she told The Associated Press.

Monica Barbaro practiced her carpet walk in a two-tone Elie Saab ballgown of deep plumb and delicate blue chiffon with a long full train.

“They were the first couture house to loan to me when nobody knew who I was,” she told E!

Jamie Lee Curtis went for a long-sleeve sparkler by Dolce & Gabbana that was the precise color of the Oscars’ new off-white carpet.

Harvey Guillen and Harry Shum Jr. made statements of their own, the former in a Christian Siriano coat with a silver brocade design and a full ruffled coat and the latter in a white evening jacket with a wide sash and black trim.

“Puss in Boots” star Guillen said his outfit is the first time Siriano has designed for a plus-size man.

The dramatic, embellished long coat flared out at the waist. It evoked Guillen’s vampire mockumentary show “What We Do in the Shadows,” on which he plays fan favorite Guillermo.

Shum made sure to grab supporting actress nominee Chau to compliment her bubblegum pink frock while chatting with friends.

“You look amazing,” he said.

“The Whale” actor replied he did too.

“I try to change it up,” Shum said.

Lilly Singh donned Siriano, who managed to salvage his Oscar looks last week after a pipe burst in his studio. Singh’s magenta trouser look was topped with a long matching coat.

Sandra Oh’s orange look popped against the lighter carpet. Like Chau, Allison Williams went for soft pink, with lots of sparkle, while Mindy Kaling stunned in bright white, a bustier look by Vera Wang with detached overlong sleeves and open boning. Also in white: Ariana DeBose in a standout Versace moment with jeweled embellishment made to evoke armor.

Williams’ Giambattista Valli look came with chunky embellishment, a feather-trimmed hem and a pink taffeta tulle cape.

The beauty games were strong as well. Oh’s updo was perfect for her flowy look, also from Giambattista Valli.

“I love the messy updo with a bang. It juxtaposes with the orange dress so nicely. Her light and airy look matches the vibe,” said Danielle James, beauty director for Elle.com.

James Hong was 3 months old when the first Oscars were handed out in 1929. At 94, he’s finally made the show.

Wearing a bow tie with googly eyes, the “Everything Everywhere All At Once” actor arrived in his typically playful mood for the Oscars, pulling faces and camping it up for the cameras.

Eva Longoria also wore white, a heavily embellished look by Zuhair Murad that featured an open neckline to the waist.

___

For more coverage of this year’s Academy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

By LEANNE ITALIE

AP Entertainment Writer