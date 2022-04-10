Cloudy
Winners of the 2022 Olivier Awards

By AP News
Jessie Buckley, left, and Eddie Redmayne pose for photographers upon arrival at the Olivier Awards in London, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

LONDON (AP) — The winners of the 2022 Olivier Awards, handed out Sunday for achievement in London theater, opera and dance:

New Play: “Life of Pi”

New Musical: “Back To The Future – The Musical”

New Comedy: “Pride and Prejudice(asterisk) ((asterisk)sort of)

Family Show: “Wolf Witch Giant Fairy”

Revival: “Constellations”

Musical Revival: “Cabaret”

Actress-Play: Sheila Atim, “Constellations”

Actor-Play: Hiran Abeysekera, “Life of Pi”

Actress-Musical: Jessie Buckley, “Cabaret”

Actor-Musical: Eddie Redmayne, “Cabaret”

Supporting Actor-Play: Fred Davis, Daisy Franks, Romina Hytten, Tom Larkin, Habib Nasib Nader, Tom Stacy and Scarlet Wilderink, “Life of Pi”

Supporting Actress-Play: Liz Carr, “The Normal Heart”

Supporting Actress-Musical: Liza Sadovy, “Cabaret”

Supporting Actor-Musical: Elliot Levey, “Cabaret”

Director: Rebecca Frecknall, “Cabaret”

Original score or new orchestrations: “Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical”

Theater Choreography: Kathleen Marshall, “Anything Goes”

New Opera Production: “Jenůfa,” Royal Opera

Outstanding Achievement in Opera: Peter Whelan and the Irish Baroque Orchestra, “Bajazet”

New Dance Production: “Revisor”

Outstanding Achievement in Dance: Choreographer Arielle Smith for “Jolly Folly”

Set Design: “Life of Pi”

Lighting Design: “Life of Pi”

Sound Design: “Cabaret”

Costume Design: “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theater: “Old Bridge” at the Bush Theatre

By The Associated Press

