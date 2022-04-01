Today in History

Today is Friday, April 1, the 91st day of 2022. There are 274 days left in the year. This is April Fool’s Day.

Today’s Highlights in History:

On April 1, 1972, the first Major League Baseball players’ strike began; it lasted 12 days. Twenty years later, on April 1, 1992, the National Hockey League Players’ Association went on its first-ever strike, which lasted 10 days.

On this date:

In 1865, during the Civil War, Union forces routed Confederate soldiers in the Battle of Five Forks in Virginia.

In 1891, the Wrigley Co. was founded in Chicago by William Wrigley, Jr.

In 1924, Adolf Hitler was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in the Beer Hall Putsch in Munich. (Hitler was released in December 1924; during his time behind bars, he wrote his autobiographical screed, “Mein Kampf.”)

In 1945, American forces launched the amphibious invasion of Okinawa during World War II. (U.S. forces succeeded in capturing the Japanese island on June 22.)

In 1970, President Richard M. Nixon signed a measure banning cigarette advertising on radio and television, to take effect after Jan. 1, 1971.

In 1975, with Khmer Rouge guerrillas closing in, Cambodian President Lon Nol resigned and fled into exile, spending the rest of his life in the United States.

In 1976, Apple Computer was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne.

In 1977, the U.S. Senate followed the example of the House of Representatives by adopting, 86-9, a stringent code of ethics requiring full financial disclosure and limits on outside income.

In 2003, American troops entered a hospital in Nasiriyah (nah-sih-REE’-uh), Iraq, and rescued Army Pfc. Jessica Lynch, who had been held prisoner since her unit was ambushed on March 23.

In 2011, Afghans angry over the burning of a Quran at a small Florida church stormed a U.N. compound in northern Afghanistan, killing seven foreigners, including four Nepalese guards.

In 2016, world leaders ended a nuclear security summit in Washington by declaring progress in safeguarding nuclear materials sought by terrorists and wayward nations, even as President Barack Obama acknowledged the task was far from finished.

In 2020, resisting calls to issue a national stay-at-home order, President Donald Trump said he wanted to give governors “flexibility” to respond to the coronavirus. Under growing pressure, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined his counterparts in more than 30 states in issuing a stay-at-home order.

Ten years ago: A coalition of more than 70 partners, including the United States, pledged to send millions of dollars and communications equipment to Syria’s opposition groups. Myanmar’s democracy icon, Aung San Suu Kyi (ahng sahn soo chee), was elected to her country’s parliament. Taylor Swift was named entertainer of the year for the second year in a row at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Five years ago: An avalanche of water from three overflowing rivers swept through a small city in Colombia, leaving more than 300 dead. Bob Dylan finally received his Nobel Literature diploma and medal during a small gathering in Stockholm, where he was performing a concert. Two-time NBA scoring champion Tracy McGrady, Kansas coach Bill Self, former Chicago Bulls executive Jerry Krause and former UConn star Rebecca Lobo were among 11 people named to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

One year ago: On the opening day of the baseball season, the game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets was postponed after four Nationals players tested positive for COVID-19; the entire three-game series would be postponed a day later. Virginia’s highest court ruled that the city of Charlottesville could take down two statues of Confederate generals, including one of Robert E. Lee that became the focus of a violent white nationalist rally in 2017. Seven pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong were convicted on charges of organizing and participating in massive anti-government protests. North Carolina said Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams was retiring; the decision came two weeks after Williams closed his 18th season with the Tar Heels.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Don Hastings is 88. Actor Ali MacGraw is 83. R&B singer Rudolph Isley is 83. Reggae singer Jimmy Cliff is 74. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is 72. Rock musician Billy Currie (Ultravox) is 72. Actor Annette O’Toole is 70. Movie director Barry Sonnenfeld is 69. Singer Susan Boyle is 61. Actor Jose Zuniga is 60. Country singer Woody Lee is 54. Actor Jessica Collins is 51. Rapper-actor Method Man is 51. Movie directors Albert and Allen Hughes are 50. Political commentator Rachel Maddow is 49. Former tennis player Magdalena Maleeva is 47. Actor David Oyelowo (oh-YEHLOH’-oh) is 46. Actor JJ Field is 44. Singer Bijou Phillips is 42. Actor Sam Huntington is 40. Comedian-actor Taran Killam is 40. Actor Matt Lanter is 39. Actor Josh Zuckerman is 37. Country singer Hillary Scott (Lady A) is 36. Rock drummer Arejay Hale (Halestorm) is 35. Actor Asa Butterfield is 25. Actor Tyler Wladis is 12.

By The Associated Press