Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 27-March 5

Feb. 27: Actor Joanne Woodward is 92. Actor Barbara Babcock is 85. Actor Debra Monk is 73. Guitarist Neal Schon of Journey is 68. Guitarist Adrian Smith of Iron Maiden is 65. Actor Timothy Spall (“Sweeney Todd,” ″Enchanted”) is 65. Keyboardist Paul Humphreys of Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark is 62. Singer Johnny Van Zant (Van Zant, Lynryd Skynyrd) is 62. Percussionist Leon Mobley of Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals is 61. Actor Adam Baldwin (TV’s “Chuck”) is 60. Actor Grant Show (“Devious Maids,” ″Melrose Place”) is 60. Guitarist Mike Cross of Sponge is 57. Actor Noah Emmerich is 57. Actor Donal Logue is 56. Singer Chilli of TLC is 51. Keyboardist Jeremy Dean of Nine Days is 50. Singer Roderick Clark (Hi-Five) is 49. Actor Brandon Beemer (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 42. Drummer Cyrus Bolooki of New Found Glory is 42. Singer Bobby V (Mista) is 42. Singer Josh Groban is 41. Banjoist Noam Pikelny of Punch Brothers is 41. Drummer Jared Champion of Cage The Elephant is 39. Actor Kate Mara (“American Horror Story”) is 39. Reality show star JWoww (Jenni Farley) (“Jersey Shore”) is 36. Actor Lindsey Morgan (“The 100”) is 32.

Feb. 28: Singer Sam the Sham is 85. Actor-director-dancer Tommy Tune is 83. Actor Kelly Bishop (“Gilmore Girls”) is 78. Actor Stephanie Beacham (“Beverly Hills, 90210,” ″SeaQuest DSV”) is 75. Writer-director Mike Figgis is 74. Actor Mercedes Ruehl is 74. Actor Bernadette Peters is 74. Actor Ilene Graff (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 73. Comedian Gilbert Gottfried is 67. Actor John Turturro is 65. Singer Cindy Wilson of The B-52′s is 65. Actor Rae Dawn Chong (“The Color Purple”) is 61. Actor Maxine Bahns (“The Brothers McMullen”) is 53. Actor Robert Sean Leonard (“House, M.D.”) is 53. Singer Pat Monahan of Train is 53. Author Lemony Snicket (AKA Daniel Handler) is 52. Actor Tasha Smith (“Empire”) is 51. Actor Rory Cochrane (“24,” ″CSI: Miami”) is 50. Actor Ali Larter is 46. Country singer Jason Aldean is 45. Actor Geoffrey Arend (“Madam Secretary”) is 44. Actor Melanie Chandra (“Code Black”) is 38. Actor Michelle Horn (“Family Law,” ″Strong Medicine”) is 35. Actor True O’Brien (“Days of Our Lives”) is 28. Actor Madisen Beaty (“The Fosters”) is 27. Actor Quinn Shephard (“Hostages”) is 27. Actor Bobb’e J. Thompson (“The Tracy Morgan Show”) is 26.

March 1: Actor Robert Clary (“Hogan’s Heroes”) is 96. Singer-actor Harry Belafonte is 95. Singer Mike D’Abo of Manfred Mann is 78. Singer Roger Daltrey of The Who is 78. Actor Dirk Benedict (“The A Team”) is 77. Actor-director Ron Howard is 68. Country singer Janis Oliver of Sweethearts of the Rodeo is 68. Actor Catherine Bach (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 67. Actor Tim Daly is 66. Singer-musician Jon Carroll (Starland Vocal Band) is 65. Actor Bryan Batt (“Mad Men”) is 59. Actor Maurice Benard (“General Hospital”) is 59. Actor Russell Wong (“Romeo Must Die,” ″New Jack City”) is 59. Actor Chris Eigeman (“Metropolitan,” “Last Days of Disco”) is 57. Actor John David Cullum (“Glory”) is 56. Actor George Eads (“CSI”) is 55. Actor Javier Bardem is 53. Actor Jack Davenport (“Pirates of the Caribbean”) is 49. Guitarist Ryan Peake of Nickelback is 49. Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar is 48. Actor Jensen Ackles is 44. TV host Donovan Patton (“Blue’s Clues”) is 44. Actor Lupita Nyong’o (“Black Panther”) is 39. Singer Kesha is 35. Singer Sammie is 35. Singer Justin Bieber is 28.

March 2: Actor John Cullum (“Northern Exposure”) is 92. Actor Barbara Luna is 83. Author John Irving is 80. Actor Cassie Yates is 71. Actor Laraine Newman (“Saturday Night Live”) is 70. Singer Jay Osmond of The Osmonds is 67. Singer John Cowsill of The Cowsills is 66. Singer Larry Stewart of Restless Heart is 63. Singer Jon Bon Jovi is 60. Blues singer Alvin Youngblood Hart is 59. Actor Daniel Craig (“Casino Royale”) is 54. Actor Richard Ruccolo (“Legit” ″Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place”) is 50. Singer Chris Martin of Coldplay is 45. Actor Heather McComb (“The Event,” ″Party of Five”) is 45. Actor Rebel Wilson (“Pitch Perfect” movies) is 42. Actor Bryce Dallas Howard (“The Help”) is 41. Guitarist Mike “McDuck” Olson of Lake Street Dive is 39. Actor Robert Iler (“The Sopranos”) is 37. Actor Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones”) is 33. Country singer Luke Combs is 31. Singer-rapper-actor Becky G is 25.

March 3: Singer-guitarist Mike Pender of The Searchers is 81. Movie producer-director George Miller (“Mad Max”) is 77. Actor Hattie Winston (“Becker”) is 77. Singer Jennifer Warnes is 75. Actor-director Tim Kazurinsky (“Police Academy” films) is 72. Musician Robyn Hitchcock is 69. Actor Robert Gossett (“Major Crimes,” “The Closer”) is 68. Guitarist John Lilley of The Hooters is 68. Actor Miranda Richardson is 64. Actor Mary Page Keller (“Ryan’s Hope,” “Another World” is 61. Actor Laura Harring (“Mulholland Drive,” ″Gossip Girl”) is 58. Drummer Duncan Phillips of Newsboys is 58. Rapper-actor Tone Loc is 56. Actor Julie Bowen (“Modern Family”) is 52. Singer Brett Warren of The Warren Brothers is 51. Actor David Faustino (“Married… With Children”) is 48. Gospel singer Jason Crabb is 45. Singer Ronan Keating of Boyzone is 45. Rapper Lil’ Flip is 41. Actor Jessica Biel is 40. Guitarist Joe “Blower” Garvey of Hinder is 38. Musician Brett Hite of Frenship is 36. Singer Camila Cabello is 25. Actor Thomas Barbusca (“The Mick”) is 19. Actor Reylynn Caster (TV’s “Me, Myself and I”) is 19.

March 4: Actor Paula Prentiss (1975′s “The Stepford Wives”) is 84. Movie director Adrian Lyne (“Fatal Attraction”) is 81. Singer Chris Rea is 71. Actor-singer Ronn Moss of Player (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 70. Actor Kay Lenz is 69. Musician Emilio Estefan of the Miami Sound Machine is 69. Actor Catherine O’Hara (“Home Alone,” ″A Mighty Wind”) is 68. Actor Mykelti Williamson (“Forrest Gump”) is 65. Actor Patricia Heaton (“The Middle,” ″Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 64. Actor Steven Weber (“NCIS: New Orleans,” ″Wings”) is 61. Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted is 59. Actor Stacy Edwards (“Chicago Hope”) is 57. Rapper Grand Puba (Brand Nubian) is 56. Drummer Patrick Hannan of The Sundays is 56. Singer Evan Dando of The Lemonheads is 55. Actor Patsy Kensit is 54. Actor Andrea Bendewald (“Suddenly Susan”) is 52. Drummer Fergal Lawler of The Cranberries is 51. Country singer Jason Sellers is 51. Jazz drummer Jason Marsalis is 45. Actor Jessica Heap (“The Young and the Restless”) is 39. Actor Scott Michael Foster (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Greek”) is 37. TV personality Whitney Port (“The Hills”) is 37. Actor Audrey Esparza (“Blindspot”) is 36. Actor Margo Harshman (“NCIS,” ″The Big Bang Theory”) is 36. Actor Josh Bowman (“Revenge”) is 34. Actor Andrea Bowen (“Desperate Housewives”) is 32. Actor Jenna Boyd (“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”) is 29.

March 5: Actor Paul Sand (“St. Elsewhere”) is 90. Actor James B. Sikking (“Hill Street Blues,” ″Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 88. Football player-turned-actor Fred Williamson is 84. Actor Samantha Eggar (“The Molly Maguires,” ″Dr. Doolittle”) is 83. Actor Michael Warren (“Soul Food,” ″Hill Street Blues”) is 76. Actor Eddie Hodges is 75. Singer Eddy Grant is 74. Keyboardist Alan Clark of Dire Straits is 70. Actor-comedian Marsha Warfield (“Night Court”) is 68. Magician Penn Jillette of Penn and Teller is 67. Actor Adriana Barraza is 66. Actor Talia Balsam (“Divorce,” ″Mad Men”) is 63. Musicians Charlie and Craig Reid of The Proclaimers are 60. Actor Paul Blackthorne (“Arrow,” ″24″) is 53. Guitarist John Frusciante (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 52. Singer Rome is 52. Actor Kevin Connolly (“Entourage”) is 48. Actor Eva Mendes is 48. Actor Jolene Blalock (“Enterprise”) is 47. Model Niki Taylor is 47. Actor Kimberly McCullough (“General Hospital”) is 44. Actor Karolina Wydra (“Wicked City,” “House”) is 41. Actor Sterling Knight (“Sonny With a Chance”) is 33. Actor Jake Lloyd (“Star Wars” films) is 33. Actor Micah Fowler (“Speechless”) is 24.

