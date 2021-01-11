Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 17-23 View Photo

Jan. 17: Actor Betty White is 99. Actor James Earl Jones is 90. Talk show host Maury Povich is 82. Singer Chris Montez is 79. Singer William Hart of The Delfonics is 76. Actor Joanna David (“Downton Abbey”) is 74. Actor Jane Elliott (“General Hospital”) is 74. Former Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor is 73. Singer Sheila Hutchinson of The Emotions is 68. Singer Steve Earle is 66. Singer Paul Young is 65. Actor-comedian Steve Harvey is 64. Singer Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles is 62. Writer-Director Brian Helgeland (“42,” ″Mystic River,” ″L.A. Confidential”) is 60. Actor Jim Carrey is 59. Actor Denis O’Hare (“The Good Wife,” ″True Blood”) is 59. Actor Joshua Malina (“The West Wing,” ″Sports Night”) is 55. Singer Shabba Ranks is 55. Drummer Jon Wysocki (Staind) is 53. Actor Naveen Andrews (“Instinct,” “Lost”) is 52. Electronic musician DJ Tiesto is 52. Musician Kid Rock is 50. Actor Freddy Rodriguez (“The Night Shift,” ″Six Feet Under”) is 46. Actor-writer Leigh Whannel (“Saw” and “Insidious” movies) is 44. Actor-singer Zooey Deschanel (“New Girl”) is 41. Singer Ray J is 40. Country singer Amanda Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 39. Actor Ryan Gage (“The Hobbit”) is 38. DJ Calvin Harris is 37. Drummer Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers is 35. Actor Jonathan Keltz (“Reign,” ″Entourage”) is 33. Actor Kelly Marie Tran (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) is 32. Actor Kathrine Herzer (“Madame Secretary”) is 24.

Jan. 18: Singer-songwriter Bobby Goldsboro is 80. Comedian-singer Brett Hudson of the Hudson Brothers is 68. Actor-director Kevin Costner is 66. Country singer-actor Mark Collie (“Nashville”) is 65. Actor Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies,” ″The Other Boleyn Girl”) is 61. Actor Alison Arngrim (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 59. Actor Jane Horrocks (“Absolutely Fabulous”) is 57. Comedian Dave Attell (“Insomniac”) is 56. Actor Jesse L. Martin (TV’s “The Flash,” ″Law and Order”) is 52. Rapper DJ Quik is 51. Singer Jonathan Davis of Korn is 50. Singer Christian Burns of BBMak is 47. Actor Derek Richardson (“Men in Trees”) is 45. Actor-screenwriter Jason Segel (“How I Met Your Mother,” ″Freaks and Geeks”) is 41. Singer-actor Samantha Mumba is 38. Actor Ashleigh Murray (“Riverdale”) is 33. Actor Zeeko Zaki (“FBI,” “24: Legacy”) is 31. Actor Mateus Ward (“Hostages”) is 22.

Jan. 19: Actor Tippi Hedren is 91. Journalist Robert MacNeil is 90. Director Richard Lester (“A Hard Day’s Night,” “Superman II” and “III”) is 89. Actor-singer Michael Crawford is 79. Actor Shelley Fabares is 77. Country singer Dolly Parton is 75. TV chef Paula Deen is 74. Singer Martha Davis of The Motels is 70. Singer Dewey Bunnell of America is 69. Actor Desi Arnaz Jr. is 68. Actor Katey Sagal (“Sons of Anarchy,” ″Married… With Children”) is 67. Comedian Paul Rodriguez is 66. Keyboardist Mickey Virtue (UB40) is 64. Actor Paul McCrane (“ER”) is 60. Singer Whitfield Crane of Ugly Kid Joe is 53. Singer Trey Lorenz is 52. Actor Shawn Wayans (“White Chicks,” ″Scary Movie”) is 50. Singer-guitarist John Wozniak of Marcy Playground is 50. Actor Drea de Matteo (“Joey,” ″The Sopranos”) is 49. Comedian Frank Caliendo (“Frank TV,” ″Mad TV”) is 47. Actor Drew Powell (“Gotham”) is 45. Actor Marsha Thomason (“Las Vegas”) is 45. Actor Bitsie Tulloch (“Grimm”) is 40. Actor Jodie Sweetin (“Full House”) is 39. Actor Shaunette Renee Wilson (“The Resident”) is 31. Actor Briana Henry (“General Hospital”) is 29. Actor Logan Lerman (“Percy Jackson” films) is 29. Rapper Taylor Bennett is 25. Actor Lidya Jewett (“Hidden Figures”) is 14.

Jan. 20: Singer Eric Stewart (10cc, Wayne Fontana and the Mindbenders) is 76. Director David Lynch is 75. Drummer George Grantham of Poco is 74. Guitarist Paul Stanley of Kiss is 69. Bassist Ian Hill of Judas Priest is 69. TV host Bill Maher (“Politically Incorrect”) is 65. Actor Lorenzo Lamas is 63. Actor James Denton (“Desperate Housewives”) is 58. Bassist Greg K. of The Offspring is 56. Country singer John Michael Montgomery is 56. Actor Rainn Wilson (“The Office”) is 55. Actor Stacey Dash (“Clueless”) is 54. Actor Reno Wilson (“Mike and Molly”) is 52. Singer Edwin McCain is 51. Actor Skeet Ulrich is 51. Drummer Questlove of The Roots is 50. Drummer Rob Bourdon of Linkin Park is 42. Singer-songwriter Bonnie McKee is 37. Country singer Brantley Gilbert is 36. Singer Kevin Parker of Tame Impala is 35. Actor Evan Peters (“American Horror Story”) is 34.

Jan. 21: Opera singer Placido Domingo is 80. Actor Jill Eikenberry is 74. Guitarist Jim Ibbotson (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 74. Singer-songwriter Billy Ocean is 71. Actor Robby Benson is 65. Actor Geena Davis is 65. Actor Charlotte Ross (“NYPD Blue”) is 53. Singer Marc Gay of Shai is 52. Actor Karina Lombard (“The L Word”) is 52. Actor Ken Leung (“Marvel’s Inhumans,” ″Lost”) is 51. Rapper Levirt of B-Rock and the Bizz is 51. Drummer Mark Trojanowski of Sister Hazel is 51. Singer Cat Power is 49. DJ Chris Kilmore of Incubus is 48. Singer Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) of the Spice Girls is 45. Actor Jerry Trainor (“Wendell & Vinnie,” ″iCarly”) is 44. Singer Nokio of Dru Hill is 42. Actor Izabella Miko (“Coyote Ugly”) is 40. Actor Luke Grimes (TV’s “Yellowstone,” film’s “Fifty Shades”) is 37. Actor Feliz Ramirez (TV’s “Grand Hotel”) is 29.

Jan. 22: Actor Piper Laurie is 89. Singer Steve Perry (Journey) is 72. Bassist Teddy Gentry of Alabama is 69. Actor John Wesley Shipp (“The Flash,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 66. Actor Linda Blair is 62. Actor Diane Lane is 56. Country singer Regina Nicks of Regina Regina is 56. Rapper-actor DJ Jazzy Jeff is 56. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is 53. Actor Olivia D’Abo (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” ″The Wonder Years”) is 52. Actor Katie Finneran (“The Michael J. Fox Show”) is 50. Actor Gabriel Macht (“Suits”) is 49. Actor Balthazar Getty is 46. Actor Christopher Kennedy Masterson (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 41. Jazz singer Lizz Wright is 41. Singer Willa Ford is 40. Actor Beverley Mitchell (“Seventh Heaven”) is 40. Guitarist Ben Moody of The Fallen (and formerly of Evanescence) is 40. Actor-singer Phoebe Strole (“Glee”) is 38. Rapper Logic is 31. Actor Sami Gayle (“Blue Bloods”) is 25.

Jan. 23: Actor Chita Rivera is 88. Actor-director Lou Antonio (“Cool Hand Luke”) is 87. Jazz vibraphonist Gary Burton is 78. Actor Gil Gerard is 78. Singer Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters is 73. Bassist-keyboardist Bill Cunningham of The Box Tops is 71. Actor Richard Dean Anderson (“MacGyver”) is 71. Singer-guitarist Robin Zander of Cheap Trick is 68. Singer Anita Baker is 63. Bassist Earl Falconer of UB40 is 62. Actor Peter Mackenzie (“black-ish”) is 60. Actor Boris McGiver (“House of Cards,” ″Boardwalk Empire”) is 59. Actor Gail O’Grady (“American Dreams,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 58. Actor Mariska Hargitay (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 57. Singer Marc Nelson (Az Yet) is 50. “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell is 47. Actor Tiffani Thiessen (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) is 47. Bassist Nick Harmer of Death Cab for Cutie is 46. Actor Lindsey Kraft (“Living Biblically”) is 41.

By The Associated Press