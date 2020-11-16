Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 22-28 View Photo

Nov. 22: Actor Michael Callan is 85. Comedian-director Terry Gilliam (Monty Python) is 80. Actor Tom Conti is 79. Singer Jesse Colin Young (The Youngbloods) is 79. Guitarist-actor Little Steven (The E Street Band, “The Sopranos”) is 70. Bassist Tina Weymouth of Talking Heads is 70. Actor Lin Tucci (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 69. Singer Lawrence Gowan of Styx is 64. Actor Richard Kind (“Spin City,” ″Mad About You”) is 64. Actor Jamie Lee Curtis is 62. Singer “Farmer Jason” Ringenberg (Jason and the Scorchers) is 62. Actor Mariel Hemingway is 59. Actor-producer Brian Robbins (“Head of the Class”) is 57. Actor Stephen Geoffreys is 56. Actor Nicholas Rowe (“The Crown”) is 54. Actor Michael Kenneth Williams (“12 Years A Slave,” ″Boardwalk Empire”) is 54. Actor Mark Ruffalo is 53. Actor Sidse Babett Knudsen (“Westworld”) is 52. Drummer Chris Fryar of Zac Brown Band is 50. Actor Tyler Hilton (“One Tree Hill”) is 37. Actor Scarlett Johannson is 36. Actor Jamie Campbell Bower (“Twilight” movies) is 32. Actor Alden Ehrenreich (“Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “Hail, Caesar”) is 31. Singer Candice Glover (“American Idol”) is 31. Actor Dacre Montgomery (“Stranger Things”) is 26. Actor Mackenzie Lintz (“Under the Dome”) is 24.

Nov. 23: Actor Franco Nero (“Django,” “Camelot”) is 79. Screenwriter Joe Eszterhas (“Basic Instinct,” ″Showgirls”) is 76. Comedy writer Bruce Vilanch (“Hollywood Squares”) is 73. Singer Bruce Hornsby is 66. Actor Maxwell Caulfield (“The Colbys”) is 61. Actor John Henton (“The Hughleys,” ″Living Single”) is 60. “Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts is 60. Singer-guitarist Ken Block of Sister Hazel is 54. Drummer Charlie Grover of Sponge is 54. Actor Salli Richardson-Whitfield (“Family Law”) is 53. Actor Oded Fehr (“The Mummy”) is 50. Rapper Kurupt of Tha Dogg Pound is 48. Actor Page Kennedy (“Desperate Housewives”) is 44. Actor Kelly Brook (“Smallville”) is 41. Actor Lucas Grabeel (“High School Musical”) is 36. TV personality Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (“Jersey Shore”) is 33. Singer-actor Miley Cyrus is 28. Actor Austin Majors (“NYPD Blue”) is 25. Actor Olivia Keville (“Splitting Up Together”) is 18.

Nov. 24: Country singer Johnny Carver is 80. Former Beatles drummer Pete Best is 79. Actor-comedian Billy Connolly is 78. Singer Lee Michaels is 75. Actor Dwight Schultz (“Star Trek: Voyager,” “The A-Team”) is 73. Actor Stanley Livingston (“My Three Sons”) is 70. Drummer Clem Burke of The Romantics and of Blondie is 66. Record producer/musician Terry Lewis (The Time) is 64. Actor Denise Crosby (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 63. Actor Shae D’Lyn (“Dharma and Greg”) is 58. Guitarist John Squire of the Stone Roses is 58. Guitarist Gary Stonadge of Big Audio Dynamite is 58. Actor Garret Dillahunt (“Raising Hope”) is 56. Actor Conleth Hall (“Game of Thrones”) is 56. Comedian Brad Sherwood (“Whose Line Is It Anyway?”) is 56. Actor Scott Krinksy (“Chuck”) is 52. Guitarist Chad Taylor of Live is 50. Actor Lola Glaudini (“Criminal Minds”) is 49. Comedian- actor Stephen Merchant is 46. Actor Colin Hanks (“Life in Pieces,” ″Roswell”) is 43. Actor Katherine Heigl (“Grey’s Anatomy,” ″Roswell”) is 42. Actor Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”) is 30.

Nov. 25: Actor Kathryn Crosby is 87. Singer Bob Lind is 78. Actor-game show host Ben Stein is 76. Actor John Larroquette is 73. “Dancing With the Stars” judge Bruno Tonioli is 65. Singer Amy Grant is 60. Singer Mark Lanegan (Queens of the Stone Age and Screaming Trees) is 56. Drummer Scott Mercado (Candlebox) is 56. Singer Tim Armstrong of Rancid is 55. Actor Steve Harris (“Friday Night Lights,” ″The Practice”) is 55. Actor Billy Burke (“Twilight” films) is 54. Singer Stacy Lattisaw is 54. Guitarist Rodney Sheppard of Sugar Ray is 54. Rapper-producer Erick Sermon is 52. Actor Jill Hennessy (“Crossing Jordan”) is 51. Actor Christina Applegate is 49. Actor Eddie Steeples (“My Name Is Earl”) is 47. Actor Kristian Nairn (“Game of Thrones”) is 45. Actor Jill Flint (“The Good Wife,” “Royal Pains”) is 43. Actor Jerry Ferrara (“Entourage”) is 41. Actor Valerie Azlynn (“Sullivan and Son”) is 40. Actor Katie Cassidy (“Arrow,” new “Melrose Place”) is 34. Actor Stephanie Hsu (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 30. Contemporary Christian singer Jamie Grace is 29.

Nov. 26: Impressionist Rich Little is 82. Singer Tina Turner is 81. Singer Jean Terrell (The Supremes) is 76. Bassist John McVie of Fleetwood Mac is 75. Actor Marianne Muellerleile (Film’s “Memento,” TV’s “Life With Bonnie”) is 72. Actor Scott Jacoby (“That Certain Summer”) is 64. Actor Jamie Rose (“Falcon Crest,” “St. Elsewhere”) is 61. Country singer Linda Davis is 58. Actor Scott Adsit (“30 Rock”) is 55. Actor Kristin Bauer (“True Blood”) is 54. Actor Peter Facinelli (“Nurse Jackie”) is 47. Actor Tammy Lynn Michaels (”The L Word,” “Popular”) is 46. Hip-hop artist DJ Khaled is 45. Actor Maia Campbell (“In the House”) is 44. Country singer Joe Nichols is 44. Musicians Randy and Anthony Armstrong of Contemporary Christian band Red are 42. Actor Jessica Bowman (“Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman”) is 40. Singer Natasha Bedingfield is 39. Actor Jessica Camacho (“Taken,” “The Flash”) is 38. Singer-guitarist Mike Gossin of Gloriana is 36. Drummer Ben Wysocki of The Fray is 36. Singer Lil Fizz of B2K is 35. Singer Aubrey Collins (Trick Pony) is 33. Singer-actor Rita Ora is 30. Actor Aubrey Peeples (“Nashville,” “Sharknado”) is 27.

Nov. 27: Director Kathryn Bigelow (“The Hurt Locker”) is 69. TV personality Bill Nye (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”) is 65. Actor William Fichtner (“Invasion”) is 64. Guitarist Charlie Burchill of Simple Minds is 61. Actor Michael Rispoli (“The Rum Diary,” “To Die For”) is 60. Jazz musician Maria Schneider is 60. Drummer Charlie Benante of Anthrax is 58. Drummer Mike Bordin (Faith No More) is 58. Actor Fisher Stevens (TV’s “Early Edition,” film’s “Short Circuit”) is 57. Actor Robin Givens is 56. Actor Michael Vartan (“Alias”) is 52. Actor Elizabeth Marvel (“Homeland,” “House of Cards”) is 51. Rapper Skoob of DAS EFX is 50. Actor Kirk Acevedo (“Fringe,” “Oz”) is 49. Rapper Twista is 48. Actor Jaleel White (“Family Matters”) is 44.

Nov. 28: Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr. is 91. Singer-songwriter Bruce Channel is 80. Singer Randy Newman is 77. Musician Paul Shaffer (“Late Show With David Letterman”) is 71. Actor Ed Harris is 70. Actor S. Epatha Merkerson (“Law and Order”) is 68. Country singer Kristine Arnold of Sweethearts of the Rodeo is 64. Actor Judd Nelson is 61. Director Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma,” “Gravity”) is 59. Drummer Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam, Soundgarden) is 58. Actor Jane Sibbett (“Friends, “Herman’s Head”) is is 58. Comedian Jon Stewart (“The Daily Show”) is 58. Actor Garcelle Beauvais (“NYPD Blue,” ″The Jamie Foxx Show”) is 54. Singer Dawn Robinson (En Vogue, Lucy Pearl) is 52. Actor Gina Tognoni (“The Young and the Restless”) is 47. Musician apl.de.ap of Black Eyed Peas is 46. Actor Malcolm Goodwin (“iZombie”) is 45. Actor Ryan Kwanten (“True Blood”) is 44. Actor Aimee Garcia (“Lucifer”) is 42. Rapper Chamillionaire is 41. Actor Daniel Henney (“Criminal Minds”) is 41. Keyboardist Rostam Batmanglij (Vampire Weekend) is 37. Singer-keyboardist Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees is 37. Singer Trey Songz is 36. Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead (“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World”) is 36. Actor Scarlett Pomers (“Reba”) is 32. Actor-rapper Bryshere Gray (“Empire”) is 27.

