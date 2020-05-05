Sunny
79.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By AP News

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. Sonic The Hedgehog

2. The Assistant (2020)

3. Bad Boys for Life

4. The Gentlemen

5. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

6. Jumanji: The Next Level

7. Black and Blue

8. Trolls World Tour

9. Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

10. Spies in Disguise

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Robert the Bruce

2. Uncut Gems

3. Call Me By Your Name

4. 1BR

5. The Wretched

6. Extra Ordinary

7. Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind: Contact Has Begun

8. Colossal

9. True History of the Kelly Gang

10. Vivarium

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 