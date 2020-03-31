Cloudy
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By AP News

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store for week ending March 29th

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. 1917

2. Jumanji: The Next Level

3. Onward

4. Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

5. The Gentlemen

6. Bloodshot

7. The Fittest

8. Knives Out

9. Contagion

10. Bombshell

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. The Fittest

2. Uncut Gems

3. Human Capital

4. Bone Tomahawk

5. Call Me By Your Name

6. Resistance

7. Banana Split

8. The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot

9. Swallow

10. Grand Isle

