Cloudy
46.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By AP News

iTunes Movies US Charts week ending March 3rd.

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Jumanji: The Next Level

2. Onward

3. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

4. Contagion

5. Knives Out

6. Bombshell

7. The Invisible Man (2020)

8. Spies in Disguise

9. Ford v Ferrari

10. Uncut Gems

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Uncut Gems

2. Human Capital

3. The Postcard Killings

4. Call Me By Your Name

5. The Commitments

6. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)

7. Ex Machina

8. Darkest Hour

9. Swallow

10. Code 8

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 