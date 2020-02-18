Mostly sunny
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By AP News

iTunes Store/App Store/Apple Books charts for February 16th

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Frozen II

2. Parasite

3. Ford v Ferrari

4. Joker

5. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

6. Knives Out

7. Zombieland: Double Tap

8. Jojo Rabbit

9. Terminator: Dark Fate

10. Judy

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Force Majeure

2. Snowpiercer

3. Call Me By Your Name

4. The Lighthouse (2019)

5. Waves

6. I See You

7. After Midnight

8. General Magic

9. The Farewell

10. Come to Daddy

