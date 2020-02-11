Sunny
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By AP News

iTunes Store/App Store/Apple Books charts for February 9th

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Parasite

2. Joker

3. Knives Out

4. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

5. Ford v Ferrari

6. Midway

7. Jojo Rabbit

8. Terminator: Dark Fate

9. A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood

10. Doctor Sleep

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. The Farewell

2. The Lighthouse (2019)

3. Waves

4. Villains

5. Call Me By Your Name

6. Code 8

7. Midsommar

8. General Magic

9. Come to Daddy

10. Caravaggio: The Soul and the Blood

