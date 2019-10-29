The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

Apple Book charts for week ending October 27, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. The Night Fire by Michael Connelly – 9780316457484 – (Little, Brown and Company)

2. The Guardians by John Grisham – 9780385544191 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

3. The Deserter by Alex Demille & Nelson DeMille – 9781501101779 – (Simon & Schuster)

4. The Last Wife by Nicola Marsh – 9781838880514 – (Bookouture)

5. Catch and Kill by Ronan Farrow – 9780316486668 – (Little, Brown and Company)

6. Agent Running in the Field by John le Carré – 9781984878885 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. The Burning White by Brent Weeks – 9780316251280 – (Orbit)

8. Twice in a Blue Moon by Christina Lauren – 9781501197437 – (Gallery Books)

9. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. After We Collided by Anna Todd – 9781476792552 – (Gallery Books)

