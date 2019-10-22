The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

Apple Book charts for week ending October 20, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. The Guardians by John Grisham – 9780385544191 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. Catch and Kill by Ronan Farrow – 9780316486668 – (Little, Brown and Company)

3. Stealth by Stuart Woods – 9780593083185 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. The Last Wife by Nicola Marsh – 9781838880514 – (Bookouture)

5. Me by Elton John – 9781250147615 – (Henry Holt and Co.)

6. What Happens in Paradise by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316435567 – (Little, Brown and Company)

7. After We Collided by Anna Todd – 9781476792552 – (Gallery Books)

8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. After by Anna Todd – 9781476792545 – (Gallery Books)

10. Lethal Agent by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn – 9781501190643 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

