The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending October 13, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Incredibox, So Far So Good

4. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. iSchedule, HotSchedules

7. NBA 2K20, 2K

8. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Call of Duty: Mobile, Activision Publishing, Inc.

2. Icing On The Cake, Lion Studios

3. Mario Kart Tour, Nintendo Co., Ltd.

4. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

5. Draw Race, Voodoo

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. The CW, The CW Network

8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Google Maps – Transit & Food, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. XtraMath, XtraMath

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Incredibox, So Far So Good

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Duet Display, Duet, Inc.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Icing On The Cake, Lion Studios

2. Call of Duty: Mobile, Activision Publishing, Inc.

3. Draw Race, Voodoo

4. Mario Kart Tour, Nintendo Co., Ltd.

5. i Peel Good, Lion Studios

6. Rope Rescue! – Unique Puzzle, Coda Platform Limited

7. Bouncemasters!, Playgendary

8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

9. Paper.io 2, Voodoo

10. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

