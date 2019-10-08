The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

Apple Book charts for week ending October 6, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. Bloody Genius by John Sandford – 9780525536628 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Lethal Agent by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn – 9781501190643 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

3. The 19th Christmas by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro – 9780316494021 – (Little, Brown and Company)

4. Blowout by Rachel Maddow – 9780525575498 – (CrownArchetype)

5. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett – 9780062963697 – (Harper)

6. White Knight by Meghan March – 9781943796311 – (Red Dress Press)

7. Inside Out by Demi Moore – 9780062049551 – (Harper)

8. The Water Dancer (Oprah’s Book Club) by Ta-Nehisi Coates – 9780399590603 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The Institute by Stephen King – 9781982110598 – (Scribner)

____