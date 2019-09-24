The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending September 22, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Pocket Build, MoonBear LTD

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. iSchedule, HotSchedules

6. Tap Roulette – Make Decisions with Friends!, Laan Labs

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

10. Universe Splitter, Aerfish LLC

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

2. Water Shooty, Rollic Games

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

6. Dinosaur Rampage, Geisha Tokyo Inc.

7. Gmail – Email by Google , Google LLC

8. Google Maps – Transit & Food, Google LLC

9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

10. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. XtraMath, XtraMath

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi Limited

8. Pocket Build, MoonBear LTD

9. Exploding Kittens, Exploding Kittens

10. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Dinosaur Rampage, Geisha Tokyo Inc.

2. Water Shooty, Rollic Games

3. Crazy Kick!, Voodoo

4. The Real Juggle, Lion Studios

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Calculator for iPad +, Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd.

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

9. Square Bird., MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD

10. Google Chrome, Google LLC

