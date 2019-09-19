Sunny
Theater-related podcasts find a hub in new digital network

By AP News

NEW YORK — Podcasts are exploding and the world of theater isn’t immune. Now comes a digital hub that aggregates all that theater talk — the Broadway Podcast Network.

The network , unveiled Thursday, is the brainchild of Tony-winning producer and filmmaker Dori Berinstein and podcast host/producer Alan Seale.

Their new hub is home to 30 podcasts with hosts that include Donna McKechnie, Tonya Pinkins, Justin Guarini, Kerry Butler, Josh Lamon, Jennifer Ashley Tepper and Ilana Levine.

It will be the place to find episodes of “The Ensemblist,” ”The Fabulous Invalid,” ”Broadwaysted,” ”Josh Swallows Broadway” and “The Theatre Podcast.” Some 1,200 podcast episodes are available.

The podcasts range from interviews with Broadway stars to audition secrets. Berinstein says the goal is “to create a must-visit daily destination for anyone and everyone who loves theater.”

