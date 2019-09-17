The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending September 15, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. iSchedule, HotSchedules

4. Tap Roulette – Make Decisions with Friends!, Laan Labs

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

9. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

10. True Skate, True Axis

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok – Make Your Day, musical.ly Inc.

2. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

6. Crazy Kick!, Voodoo

7. Google Maps – Transit & Food, Google LLC

8. Collect Cubs, Alictus

9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

10. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. XtraMath, XtraMath

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi Limited

8. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.

9. Human: Fall Flat, 505 Games (US), Inc.

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. The Real Juggle, Lion Studios

2. Crazy Kick!, Voodoo

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Calculator for iPad +, Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd.

5. Collect Cubes, Alictus

6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

7. Google Chrome, Google LLC

8. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

9. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

10. Google Docs: Sync, Edit, Share, Google LLC

