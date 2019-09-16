Young people’s longlist announced for National Book Awards

NEW YORK — Laurie Halse Anderson, Jason Reynolds and Kwame Alexander are among the 10 authors on the young people’s literature longlist for the National Book Awards.

Others announced Monday include Cynthia Kadohata, Laura Ruby and Martin S. Handler. Longlists for translations, poetry, nonfiction and fiction will be unveiled over the following four days. The awards are presented by the National Book Foundation.

Monday’s list includes the graphic novel “Kiss Number 8,” written by Colleen AF Venable and illustrated by Ellen T. Crenshaw; works based on historical events such as Kadohata’s “A Place to Belong” and two books featuring verse, Anderson’s “Shout” and Alexander’s “The Undefeated.”

The longlists will be narrowed to five nominees in October. Winners will be announced Nov. 20.