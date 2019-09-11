The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

Apple Book charts for week ending September 8, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. Vendetta in Death by J. D. Robb – 9781250207180 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Call Sign Chaos by Bing West & Jim Mattis – 9780812996845 – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. The Secrets We Kept by Lara Prescott – 9780525656166 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

5. The Girl Who Lived Twice by David Lagercrantz – 9780451494351 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood – 9780547345666 – (HMH Books)

7. Dark Illusion by Christine Feehan – 9781984803474 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. The Flight Girls by Noelle Salazar – 9781488035067 – (MIRA Books)

9. Educated by Tara Westover – 9780399590511 – (Random House Publishing Group)

10. No Second Chance by Harlan Coben – 9781101133996 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

____