The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending September 6:

Fiction:

1. The Sisters by Dervla McTiernan, narrated by Aoife McMahon (Audible Studios)

2. Treasure Island: An Audible Original Drama by Robert Louis Stevenson & Marty Ross – adaptation, narrated by Philip Glenister, Daniel Mays, Catherine Tate & Owen Teale (Audible Studios)

3. The Mystwick School of Musicraft by Jessica Khoury, narrated by Suzy Jackson (Audible Originals)

4. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

5. The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey by James Lecesne, narrated by James Lecesne (Audible Originals)

6. The Conception of Terror: Tales Inspired by M. R. James – Volume 1: An Audible Original Drama by M. R. James, Stephen Gallagher, A. K. Benedict, Jonathan Barnes & Mark Morris, narrated by Robert Bathurst, Tom Burke, Rosa Coduri, Alice Lowe, Pearl Mackie, Anna Maxwell Martin, Andy Nyman, Jeff Rawle & Reece Shearsmith (Audible Studios)

7. Run Away by Harlan Coben, narrated by Steven Weber (Brilliance Audio)

8. Vendetta in Death: An Eve Dallas Novel (In Death, Book 49) by J. D. Robb, narrated by Susan Ericksen (Macmillan Audio)

9. Wally Roux, Quantum Mechanic by Nick Carr, narrated by William Jackson Harper (Audible Original)

10. The Secrets We Keep: A Novel by Lara Prescott, narrated by Carlotta Brentan, Cynthia Farrell, Mozhan Marnò, full cast (Random House Audio)

Nonfiction:

1. The Home Front: Life in America During World War II by Audible Original, narrated by Martin Sheen (Audible Originals)

2. Body of Proof: An Audible Original by Darrell Brown, Sophie Ellis, narrated by Darrell Brown, Sophie Ellis (Audible Originals)

3. Press Pause: A Young Person’s Guide to Managing Life’s Challenges by Catherine Singer, narrated by Catherine Singer (Audible Originals)

4. It’s Not What It Looks Like by Molly Burke, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

5. Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead by Jim Mattis, Bing West, narrated by Danny Campbell (Random House Audio)

6. Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover, narrated by Julia Whelan (Random House Audio)

7. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change by Stephen R. Covey, narrated by Stephen R. Covey (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. Becoming by Michelle Obama, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. Born a Crime: Stories from South African Childhood by Trevor Noah, narrated by Trevor Noah (Audible Studios)

10. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds by David Goggins, narrated by the author & Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

—–