The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

Apple Book charts for week ending September 1, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. A Better Man by Louise Penny – 9781466873711 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. The Girl Who Lived Twice by David Lagercrantz – 9780451494351 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Black Sheep by Meghan March – 9781943796304 – (Meghan March LLC)

5. The Dark Side by Danielle Steel – 9780399179426 – (Random House Publishing Group)

6. Bad Luck and Trouble by Lee Child – 9780440336853 – (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Red War by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn – 9781501190612 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

8. The Flight Girls by Noelle Salazar – 9781488035067 – (MIRA Books)

9. Just One Look by Harlan Coben – 9781101146644 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Biology by Joseph S. Levine, Ph.D., Ph.D. & Kenneth R. Miller – 9780133226713 – (Pearson Education, Inc.)

____