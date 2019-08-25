Harvey Weinstein due back in court in sex assault case View Photo

NEW YORK — Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is due back in court to face a new indictment that prosecutors say would open the door for an actress to testify against him in his sexual assault case.

Prosecutors say Weinstein will be arraigned Monday morning in a Manhattan courtroom.

The new indictment hasn’t been made public. But in court papers, prosecutors said it was needed to present evidence involving “Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra (shee-OR’-uh), who says Weinstein raped her in 1993.

Court papers filed by the defense call it an “11th-hour maneuver” that “raises significant legal issues” that could delay a trial now scheduled to begin early next month by several weeks.

Weinstein’s lawyers also are seeking to get his trial moved out of New York City because of a blizzard of pretrial publicity.

Weinstein has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.