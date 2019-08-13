The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

Apple Book charts for week ending August 11, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. A Dangerous Man by Robert Crais – 9780525535713 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Outfox by Sandra Brown – 9781455572175 – (Grand Central Publishing)

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. The Inn by Candice Fox & James Patterson – 9780316528429 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. Year One by Nora Roberts – 9781250122988 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

6. The Turn of the Key by Ruth Ware – 9781501188794 – (GalleryScout Press)

7. The Last House Guest by Megan Miranda – 9781501165399 – (Simon & Schuster)

8. One Good Deed by David Baldacci – 9781538750551 – (Grand Central Publishing)

9. The New Girl by Daniel Silva – 9780062834898 – (Harper)

10. One Year Home by Marie Force – 9781950654376 – (HTJB, Inc.)

