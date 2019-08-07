The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

Apple Book charts for week ending August 4, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. Labyrinth by Catherine Coulter – 9781501193682 – (Gallery Books)

2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. One Good Deed by David Baldacci – 9781538750551 – (Grand Central Publishing)

4. The New Girl by Daniel Silva – 9780062834898 – (Harper)

5. True Believer by Jack Carr – 9781501180866 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

6. The Last House Guest by Megan Miranda – 9781501165399 – (Simon & Schuster)

7. Dark Age by Pierce Brown – 9780425285954 – (Random House Publishing Group)

8. The Russian by Ben Coes – 9781250140814 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

9. Educated by Tara Westover – 9780399590511 – (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Summer of ’69 by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316419994 – (Little, Brown and Company)

