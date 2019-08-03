Sunny
Kevin Spacey reads poem about dejected boxer at Rome museum

By AP News

MILAN — Actor Kevin Spacey has read a poem about a worn-out and lonely boxer during an appearance at a Rome museum weeks after a criminal sexual misconduct case against him collapsed.

The two-time Oscar winner stood next to a bronze statue of a battered fighter at the National Roman Museum on Friday while reciting Italian poet Gabriele Tinti’s “The Boxer.”

Tinti’s poem is about a fighter left bleeding at ringside, cast aside despite previous glory.

Spacey read: “They used me for their entertainment, fed on shoddy stuff. Life was over in a moment.”

Prosecutors in Massachusetts last month dropped a case in which Spacey was accused of groping a young man at a bar in 2016.

He remains under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct in London and Los Angeles.

