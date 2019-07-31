A list of Tony Awards won by director/producer Harold Prince View Photo

A list of Tony Awards won by Harold Prince. He was honored for both producing and directing as well as with special awards. For a period in the 1960s, separate Tony Awards were given for best producer. Years listed are when the awards were given, not necessarily when the shows opened on Broadway.

“The Pajama Game” (1954) — best musical

“Damn Yankees” (1955) — best musical

“Fiorello!” (1960) — best musical, tied with “The Sound of Music”

“A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” (1963) — best musical

“A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” (1963) — producer

“Fiddler on the Roof” (1965) — best musical

“Fiddler on the Roof” (1965) — producer

“Cabaret” (1967) — best musical

“Cabaret” (1967) — director-musical

“Company” (1971) — best musical

“Company” (1971) — director-musical

“Follies” (1972) — director-musical, co-directed with Michael Bennett

“Fiddler on the Roof” (1972) — special award on becoming the longest-running show in Broadway history.

“A Little Night Music” (1973) — best musical

“Candide” (1974) — special award for outstanding contribution to the artistic development of the musical theater.

“Sweeney Todd” (1979) — best musical

“Sweeney Todd” (1979) — director-musical

“Evita” (1980) — director-musical

“The Phantom of the Opera” (1988) — director-musical

“Show Boat” (1995) — director-musical

2006 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre