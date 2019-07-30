The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

Apple Book charts for week ending July 28 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. One Good Deed by David Baldacci – 9781538750551 – (Grand Central Publishing)

2. The New Girl by Daniel Silva – 9780062834898 – (Harper)

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Tripwire by Lee Child – 9781440638930 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. The Silent Ones by K.L. Slater – 9781786817730 – (Bookouture)

6. The Wolf and His Wife by Penelope Sky – 9781393547174 – (Penelope Sky)

7. Under Currents by Nora Roberts – 9781250213273 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

8. Summer of ’69 by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316419994 – (Little, Brown and Company)

9. Educated by Tara Westover – 9780399590511 – (Random House Publishing Group)

10. The Husband’s Secret by Liane Moriarty – 9781101636237 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

