The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending May 26, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Howard Stern Comes Again by Howard Stern – 9781501194313 – (Simon & Schuster)

3. A Simple Favor by Darcey Bell – 9780062497796 – (Harper)

4. Echo Burning by Lee Child – 9781101146323 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Unfreedom of the Press by Mark R. Levin – 9781476773483 – (Threshold Editions)

6. A Game of Thrones by George R.R. Martin – 9780553897845 – (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Cari Mora by Thomas Harris – 9781538750131 – (Grand Central Publishing)

8. Leaving Time (with bonus novella Larger Than Life) by Jodi Picoult – 9780345544933 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Educated by Tara Westover – 9780399590511 – (Random House Publishing Group)

10. The Unhoneymooners by Christina Lauren – 9781501128042 – (Gallery Books)

