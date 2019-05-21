The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending May 19, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Howard Stern Comes Again by Howard Stern – 9781501194313 – (Simon & Schuster)

2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. The Night Window by Dean Koontz – 9780525484714 – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. The Unhoneymooners by Christina Lauren – 9781501128042 – (Gallery Books)

5. The Mister by E L James – 9781984898333 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver – 9780525535966 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Redemption by David Baldacci – 9781538761434 – (Grand Central Publishing)

8. The 18th Abduction by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro – 9780316528443 – (Little, Brown and Company)

9. A Game of Thrones by George R.R. Martin – 9780553897845 – (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Educated by Tara Westover – 9780399590511 – (Random House Publishing Group)

____