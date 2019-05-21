Germany relinquishing thousands of Kafka confidant’s papers

BERLIN — German authorities are handing over to Israel a trove of 5,000 documents kept by a confidant of Franz Kafka.

The papers include a postcard from Kafka from 1910 and personal documents kept by Max Brod, which experts say provide a window into Europe’s literary and cultural scene in the early 20th century.

Kafka bequeathed his writings to Brod shortly before the author’s untimely death from tuberculosis in 1924, reportedly telling his friend to burn them unread.

Instead, Brod published much of the collection, including the novels “The Trial,” The Castle,” and “Amerika,” while keeping other documents.

The papers being returned Tuesday were stolen from a Tel Aviv apartment and recovered by German police when offered for sale in 2013.