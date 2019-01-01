The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending December 30, 2018:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft Mojang

2. Heads Up! Warner Bros.

3. Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi

4. NBA 2K19 2K

5. Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations

6. Facetune Lightricks Ltd.

7. Toca Hair Salon 3 Toca Boca AB

8. Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB

9. The Game of Life Marmalade Game Studio

10. Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Amazon Alexa AMZN Mobile LLC

2. Color Bump 3D Good Job Games

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Google LLC

4. Snapchat Snap, Inc.

5. Instagram Instagram, Inc.

6. Netflix Netflix, Inc.

7. Polysphere Playgendary

8. Fortnite Epic Games

9. TikTok – Real Short Videos musical.ly Inc.

10. Spotify Music Spotify Ltd.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft Mojang

2. Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Toca Hair Salon 3 Toca Boca AB

4. GoodNotes 4Time Base Technology Limited

5. Notability Ginger Labs

6. Heads Up! Warner Bros.

7. Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB

8. Bendy and the Ink Machine Joey Drew Studios Inc.

9. Goat Simulator Coffee Stain Publishing

10. Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Google LLC

2. Netflix Netflix, Inc.

3. Fortnite Epic Games

4. Kick the Buddy: Forever Playgendary

5. Roblox Roblox Corporation

6. Paper.io 2 Voodoo

7. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd.

8. TikTok – Real Short Videos musical.ly Inc.

9. YouTube Kids Google LLC

10. Helix Jump Voodoo

__

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.