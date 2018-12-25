The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending December 23, 2018:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Heads Up! Warner Bros.

2. Minecraft Mojang

3. Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi

4. Facetune Lightricks Ltd.

5. Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations

6. Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB

7. Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations

8. NBA 2K19 2K

9. iSchedule HotSchedules

10. Toca Hair Salon 3 Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Color Bump 3D Good Job Games

2. Brawl Stars Supercell

3. Drive and Park SayGames LLC

4. Crowd City Voodoo

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Google LLC

6. Instagram Instagram, Inc.

7. Snapchat Snap, Inc.

8. Light-It Up Crazy Labs

9. TikTok – Real Short Videos musical.ly Inc.

10. Netflix Netflix, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft Mojang

2. Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability Ginger Labs

5. Bendy and the Ink Machine Joey Drew Studios Inc.

6. Toca Hair Salon 3 Toca Boca AB

7. Heads Up! Warner Bros.

8. Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi

9. Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB

10. Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd.

2. Snowball.io Geisha Tokyo Inc.

3. Netflix Netflix, Inc.

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Google LLC

5. Crowd City Voodoo

6. Paper.io 2 Voodoo

7. Brawl Stars Supercell

8. Color Bump 3D Good Job Games

9. Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC

10. Helix Jump Voodoo

