The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending October 21, 2018:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Reigns: Game of Thrones, Devolver Digital

4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

5. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. iSchedule, HotSchedules

8. NBA 2K19, 2K

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. Reigns, Devolver Digital

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Flip Trickster, Lion Studios

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Candy Crush Friends Saga, King

5. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

6. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

8. Paper.io 2, Voodoo

9. TikTok – including musical.ly, musical.ly Inc.

10. Google Maps – Transit & Food, Google, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. XtraMath, XtraMath

5. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

6. Who’s Your Daddy??, Kalippoo Ltd

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

9. NBA 2K19, 2K

10. Reigns: Game of Thrones, Devolver Digital

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Candy Crush Friends Saga, King

2. Flip Trickster, Lion Studios

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

4. Paper.io 2, Voodoo

5. Happy Glass, Lion Studios

6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

7. Bouncemasters!, Playgendary

8. Paint by Number: Color Games, Fun Games For Free

9. Line Puzzle: String Art, BitMango

10. Helix Jump, Voodoo

