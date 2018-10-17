Quantcast
Banksy posts video saying incomplete shredding a malfunction

Posted on 10/17/2018 by AP News

In this grab taken from video on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 people watch as the spray-painted canvas "Girl with Balloon" by artist Banksy is shredded at Sotheby’s, in London, A Banksy artwork self-destructed moments after being sold at auction for 1.04 million pounds ($1.4 million), in a prank apparently orchestrated by the elusive street artist. (Pierre Koukjian via AP)
Banksy has posted a video to his website in which he implies the shredding of his “Girl With Balloon” at a Sotheby’s auction in London was supposed to have been complete.

Instead, the canvas was only partially shredded after the hammer came down on a winning bid of $1.4 million, to the shock of the crowd. The auction house says the winning bidder decided to buy it anyway at that price.

Much has been made about whether the famously anonymous artist had intended to keep at least part of the canvas intact. That raised speculation that the stunt would only increase the painting’s value.

In the video posted Tuesday, Banksy shows himself constructing the shredding mechanism inside a frame. At the end, the video notes: “In rehearsals it worked every time…”

