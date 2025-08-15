Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Beyoncé $13,033,113 51,074 $255.18 2 Metallica $8,102,858 64,619 $125.39 3 The Weeknd $7,470,908 48,300 $154.67 4 Linkin Park $6,684,915 49,604 $134.77 5 Post Malone $6,455,390 40,187 $160.63 6 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band $6,172,113 44,223 $139.57 7 Ed Sheeran $6,047,721 54,163 $111.66 8 Imagine Dragons $6,018,088 53,343 $112.82 9 Lady Gaga $5,551,221 23,771 $233.52 10 Shakira $4,445,605 28,342 $156.85 11 Chris Brown $4,179,805 35,008 $119.39 12 Guns N’ Roses $4,112,945 33,832 $121.57 13 Kenny Chesney $3,504,671 15,938 $219.89 14 Iron Maiden $3,166,583 28,476 $111.20 15 Backstreet Boys $2,792,427 16,633 $167.88 16 Tyler, The Creator $2,026,613 14,334 $141.38 17 Rauw Alejandro $1,864,280 12,285 $151.75 18 Chris Stapleton $1,730,815 15,834 $109.30 19 Katy Perry $1,376,148 11,808 $116.54 20 Phish $1,350,474 13,828 $97.66

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

_____