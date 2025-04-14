What to stream: Jude Law as a fed, a ‘Law & Order’ reunion and David Oyelowo in an oddball comedy View Photo

Mariska Hargitay reuniting with her old partner, Detective Elliot Stabler, on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” and Jude Law sporting a mustache and an American accent to play an FBI agent in the movie “The Order” are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time, as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: David Oyelowo stars in the new quirky series for Apple TV+ called “Government Cheese,” Ramy Youssef’s new adult animation series ”#1 Happy Family USA” comes to Prime Video and two innovative indie rockers partner up for a country album when boygenius’ Julien Baker and Torres release “Send a Prayer My Way.”

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM APRIL 14-20

— If you’re in the mood for a crackling 1970s-styled crime thriller, “The Order” is making its Hulu debut on Friday, April 18. Jude Law sports a mustache and an American accent to play an FBI agent who connects the dots between violent crimes arising in the Pacific Northwest in the early 1980s. The film, directed by Justin Kurzel, is based on a true story that culminated in one of the largest manhunts in FBI history as agents searched for Robert Jay Mathews (played by Nicholas Hoult), the leader of a white supremacist group committing armed robberies with plans to overthrow the government.

— Perhaps you’re looking for more fantastical and less reality-based horror, in which case Peacock has “Wolf Man” starting Friday, April 18. The film stars Christopher Abbott as the unfortunate father and husband who, in trying to protect his family from a werewolf, turns into one. Julia Garner also stars in the film from Leigh Whannell. The streamer will also once again be home to Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” on Wednesday.

— With a Kelly Reichardt film set for Cannes and Michelle Williams earning raves for “Dying for Sex,” it’s the perfect time to revisit one of their classic collaborations in “Certain Women,” streaming on Paramount+ on Monday. It’s a quiet, introspective film about women in a small Montana town (Williams, Kristen Stewart, Lily Gladstone and Laura Dern included) told in poignant vignettes.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

NEW MUSIC TO STREAM APRIL 14-20

— Afrobeats have gone global, and the four-time Grammy nominated Nigerian superstar Davido is at least partially responsible. On Friday, he will release his fifth studio album, appropriately titled “5ive.” It’s stuffed with collaborations — YG Marley, Odumodublvck and Chike among them — and furthers his life-affirming worldwide pop. “I want to have it all/Still dey find my resolve,” he sings on the single “Be There Still,” atop percussive synths. “Na God dey bless me all the way/12 years, I’m still on top.”

— What happens when two innovative indie rockers partner up for a country album? Tenderness, at least in the case of boygenius’ Julien Baker and Torres. Their first collaborative album, “Send a Prayer My Way,” out Friday via the historic Matador Records, acts as a reclamation of their Southern roots, in some ways, and an energetic take on classic country in a few others. Affection is felt throughout. “I love you all of the ways,” they harmonize on the single “Sugar in the Tank.” “That I know how.”

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

NEW SHOWS TO STREAM APRIL 14-20

— David Oyelowo stars in a new quirky series for Apple TV+ called “Government Cheese.” Set in 1969, Oyelowo plays Hampton Chambers, a man recently released from prison. Hampton returns home hoping to seamlessly reunite with his family but ends up having a harder time than he anticipated. Hampton believes his ticket to a better life is his invention of a self-sharpening power drill. “Government Cheese” premieres Wednesday.

— “Law & Order: Organized Crime” has moved to Peacock for its fifth season. Mariska Hargitay will guest star on the two-episode premiere, reuniting with her old partner, Detective Elliot Stabler, played by Christopher Meloni. Stabler now works in the NYPD Organized Crime Control Bureau, whose mission is to take down New York’s modern day crime families and illegal enterprises. “Law & Order: Organized Crime” debuts Thursday.

— The Tubi comedy “Boarders” is back for a second season beginning Thursday. The coming-of-age series follows five Black inner-city teenagers attending an elite boarding school in London. While season one was about adjustment and fitting in, in season two the kids are thriving in their new world. Season One was “certified fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes.

— Ramy Youssef’s new adult animation series ”#1 Happy Family USA” comes to Prime Video. The show follows the Husseins, a well-intentioned immigrant Muslim family living in America. The Husseins just want to fit in and embrace American life. It’s not an easy road, however, as the debut episode takes place on Sept. 10, 2001, one day before the 9/11 terror attacks. Youssef co-created and stars in the series. All eight episodes will be available on Thursday.

— Nathan Fielder’s “The Rehearsal” premieres its second season on Sunday, April 20 on Max. Season One showed us Fielder as a heightened version of himself, helping everyday people rehearse for uncomfortable life events both big and small. In Season Two, Fielder narrows in on the aviation industry, which has had a number of disasters and close calls in recent months. Fielder creates a fake airport and hires actors to interact with pilots in made-up scenarios.

— Alicia Rancilio

NEW VIDEO GAMES TO PLAY

— The star of Tempopo is a girl named Hana who lives on an island filled with musically gifted flowers. But after a tornado blows them away, Hana has to call on the magical title creatures to restore her gardens. The result is 60 levels of 3D challenges that might scratch an itch for fans of Nintendo’s brain-twisting Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker. Tempopo comes from the Australian indie studio Witch Beam, best known for the award-winning 2021 puzzler Unpacking, and it recalls that game’s mellow vibe. You can start planting Thursday on Xbox X/S, Switch and PC.

— Lou Kesten

By The Associated Press