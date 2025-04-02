Tony Bennett’s daughters file new lawsuit against their brother over late father’s estate

NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Bennett’s two daughters have filed a new lawsuit against their brother, alleging he illegally enriched himself at their expense against their father’s wishes both before and after the legendary singer’s death in 2023.

Antonia and Johanna Bennett filed the lawsuit Monday in New York against D’Andrea “Danny” Bennett, who was their father’s manager and heads their family trust.

“Since Tony’s death, Johanna and Antonia have discovered that Danny exercised complete and unchecked control over Tony and his financial affairs prior to and following his death through multiple fiduciary and other roles of authority that Danny has abused, and continues to abuse, for his own significant financial gain,” the suit alleges.

It says Danny Bennett took advantage of his father’s diminished capacity late in life due to Alzheimer’s disease to make deals to make millions for himself and his company, including the sale shortly before his death of Tony Bennett’s catalog and his name, likeness and image rights to the brand development firm Iconoclast.

The sisters previously sued their brother in June seeking an accounting of their father’s assets and alleging Danny Bennett had mishandled them. The new suit makes more serious and more specific allegations of wrongdoing.

Attorneys for Danny Bennett did not immediately respond to an after-hours email seeking comment.

In court filings in the previous lawsuit, his attorneys said the sisters’ claims were baseless, that they had been provided with sufficient accounting, and that Tony Bennett trusted Danny Bennett completely during his life and credited his son with pulling him out of financial troubles and reviving his career.

Danny Bennett was his father’s personal and professional manager with power of attorney, was manager of his company Benedetto Arts, and is the trustee of the family trust, the suit says.

The new lawsuit accuses him of benefiting from “self-interested and conflicted transactions, excessive and unearned commissions,” and “substantial loans and gifts to himself and his children” that have diminished assets that Tony Bennett’s will calls for his four children to split equally.

Another brother, Daegal “Dae” Bennett, and Tony’s widow, Susan Bennett, were also named as defendants in the lawsuit.

The suit says the sisters have received a “single modest distribution” of $245,000 apiece that is “nowhere close to what they believe they are entitled to receive.”

The sisters also allege their brother has gotten rid of items of great sentimental value to them in a “malicious and retaliatory manner” after their attempts to get an accounting through the previous lawsuit.

Bennett’s piano, which Antonia says was promised to her, was in “terrible condition” when they were allowed to see it in a tour of the singer’s apartment, where they say they were denied access to much of his property.

The lawsuit seeks damages to be determined at trial, and for a judge to remove Danny Bennett as head of the family trust.

Tony Bennett, a legendary interpreter of classic American songs who created new standards including “I Left My Heart In San Francisco,” died in 2023 at age 96. There was no specific cause, but he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016.

Bennett released more than 70 albums. He won 19 Grammy Awards and a Grammy lifetime achievement award.

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer