Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Coldplay
|$6,288,674
|65,604
|$95.86
|2
|Shakira
|$5,670,905
|46,259
|$122.59
|3
|Anyma
|$2,628,138
|17,329
|$151.66
|4
|Justin Timberlake
|$1,595,634
|11,664
|$136.79
|5
|Chayanne
|$1,362,118
|10,885
|$125.13
|6
|Blake Shelton
|$999,434
|10,409
|$96.02
|7
|André Rieu
|$921,912
|9,790
|$94.17
|8
|Cody Johnson
|$908,409
|11,814
|$76.89
|9
|Clouseau
|$837,801
|16,343
|$51.26
|10
|Trans-Siberian Orchestra
|$727,498
|8,699
|$83.63
|11
|Max Pezzali
|$643,695
|9,895
|$65.05
|12
|Elevation Worship
|$641,823
|13,109
|$48.96
|13
|Lazza
|$549,137
|9,983
|$55.00
|14
|Makyah
|$344,318
|2,686
|$128.17
|15
|Il Volo
|$341,987
|4,633
|$73.80
|16
|Jeff Dunham
|$341,097
|5,517
|$61.82
|17
|Jerry Seinfeld
|$334,988
|2,466
|$135.84
|18
|Jan Böhmermann & Das Rundfunk-Tanzorchester
|$332,343
|6,211
|$53.50
|19
|Matt Rife
|$329,281
|3,548
|$92.79
|20
|“Hits Deep Tour” / TobyMac
|$291,994
|6,986
|$41.80
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com