Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Coldplay $6,288,674 65,604 $95.86 2 Shakira $5,670,905 46,259 $122.59 3 Anyma $2,628,138 17,329 $151.66 4 Justin Timberlake $1,595,634 11,664 $136.79 5 Chayanne $1,362,118 10,885 $125.13 6 Blake Shelton $999,434 10,409 $96.02 7 André Rieu $921,912 9,790 $94.17 8 Cody Johnson $908,409 11,814 $76.89 9 Clouseau $837,801 16,343 $51.26 10 Trans-Siberian Orchestra $727,498 8,699 $83.63 11 Max Pezzali $643,695 9,895 $65.05 12 Elevation Worship $641,823 13,109 $48.96 13 Lazza $549,137 9,983 $55.00 14 Makyah $344,318 2,686 $128.17 15 Il Volo $341,987 4,633 $73.80 16 Jeff Dunham $341,097 5,517 $61.82 17 Jerry Seinfeld $334,988 2,466 $135.84 18 Jan Böhmermann & Das Rundfunk-Tanzorchester $332,343 6,211 $53.50 19 Matt Rife $329,281 3,548 $92.79 20 “Hits Deep Tour” / TobyMac $291,994 6,986 $41.80

