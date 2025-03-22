Filiz Akin, a celebrated Turkish screen actress, dies at 82

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Filiz Akin, a screen actress and iconic figure of Turkish cinema of the 1960s and 1970s, has died, the Health Ministry said. She was 82.

Akin died Saturday in a hospital in Istanbul. The cause of death was not specified.

“Filiz Akin, one of the rare gems of Turkish cinema has passed away at the hospital where she had been receiving treatment for some time,” the ministry said, adding that the actress had left “unforgettable marks on the history of cinema.”

Along with Turkan Soray, Hulya Kocyigit and Fatma Girik, Akin was considered one of the four most iconic actresses of the Turkish film industry that was known as “Yesilcam” – after the street in Istanbul where film companies were based. Girik died in 2022.

Akin was born in Ankara on Jan. 2, 1943. Her journey to stardom began when she submitted her photograph to a beauty contest organized by a magazine in 1962, encouraged by the mother of a high school friend.

She won the competition and caught the attention of Turkish film producer and director Memduh Un, who introduced her to the film world. She went on to star in more than 200 movies between 1962 and 1975.

She is survived by her husband and a son, Ilker Inanoglu, who is also an actor.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately known.