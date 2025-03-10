Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 16-22 View Photo

March 16: Actor Erik Estrada is 76. Actor Victor Garber (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Alias”) is 76. Singer Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel is 74. Bluegrass musician Tim O’Brien (Hot Rize, Earls of Leicester) is 71. Guitarist Nancy Wilson of Heart is 71. Actor Clifton Powell (“Ray,” ″Norbit”) is 69. Rapper Flavor Flav of Public Enemy is 66. Actor Jerome Flynn (“Game of Thrones”) is 62. Folk singer Patty Griffin is 61. Singer Tracy Bonham is 58. Actor Lauren Graham (“Parenthood,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 58. Actor Judah Friedlander (“30 Rock”) is 56. Alan Tudyk (“Suburgatory”) is 54. Actor Tim Kang (“The Mentalist”) is 52. Singer Blu Cantrell is 49. Actor Brooke Burns (“Baywatch”) is 47. Actor Kimrie Lewis (“Single Parents,” ″Scandal”) is 43. Actor Brett Davern (“Awkward”) is 42. Actor Alexandra Daddario (“True Detective”) is 39. Singer Jhene Aiko is 37. Bassist Wolfgang Van Halen of Mammoth WVH is 34.

March 17: Singer-songwriter John Sebastian of the Lovin’ Spoonful is 81. Percussionist Harold Brown of War is 79. Actor Patrick Duffy is 76. Actor Kurt Russell is 74. Country singer Susie Allanson is 73. Actor Lesley-Anne Down is 71. Actor Mark Boone Junior (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 70. Country singer Paul Overstreet is 70. Actor Gary Sinise is 70. Actor Christian Clemenson (“CSI: Miami”) is 67. Actor Arye Gross (“Castle”) is 65. Actor Vicki Lewis (“NewsRadio”) is 65. Actor Casey Siemaszko (“NYPD Blue”) is 64. Actor Rob Lowe is 61. Singer Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins is 58. Actor Mathew St. Patrick (“Six Feet Under”) is 57. Actor Yanic Truesdale (“Gilmore Girls”) is 56. Bassist Melissa Auf der Maur (Smashing Pumpkins, Hole) is 53. Drummer Caroline Corr of The Corrs is 52. Actor Amelia Heinle (“The Young and the Restless,” “All My Children”) is 52. Singer Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square is 52. Actor Marisa Coughlan (“Boston Legal,” ″Freddy Got Fingered”) is 51. Rapper Swifty of D12 is 50. “The NFL on CBS” reporter Tracy Wolfson is 50. Actor Natalie Zea (“Justified,” “Dirty Sexy Money”) is 50. Actor Brittany Daniel (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 49. Singer-TV personality Tamar Braxton (“Braxton Family Values”) is 48. Bassist Geoff Sprung of Old Dominion is 47. Reggaeton singer Nicky Jam is 44. TV personality Rob Kardashian (“Keeping Up With the Kardashians”) is 38. Singer Hozier is 35. Actor Eliza Hope Bennett (“Nanny McPhee”) is 33. Actor John Boyega (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is 33. Actor Flynn Morrison (“Last Man Standing”) is 20.

March 18: Composer John Kander (“Chicago”) is 98. Actor Brad Dourif (“Deadwood,” ″Lord of the Rings”) is 75. Jazz guitarist Bill Frisell is 74. Keyboardist Karen Grotberg of The Jayhawks is 66. Actor Geoffrey Owens (“The Cosby Show”) is 64. Actor Thomas Ian Griffith (“Cobra Kai,” “The Karate Kid Part 3”) is 63. TV personality Mike Rowe (“Dirty Jobs”) is 63. Singer-actor Vanessa Williams (“Desperate Housewives,” ″Ugly Betty”) is 62. Keyboardist Scott Saunders of Sons of the Desert is 61. Actor David Cubitt (“Medium”) is 60. Guitarist Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains is 59. Actor Michael Bergin (“Baywatch”) is 56. Rapper-actor Queen Latifah is 55. Comedian Dane Cook (“Employee of the Month”) is 53. Singer Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town is 51. Singers Evan and Jaron Lowenstein of Evan and Jaron are 51. Actor Sutton Foster (“Younger,” “Bunheads”) is 50. Singer Adam Levine of Maroon 5 is 46. Drummer Daren Taylor of Airborne Toxic Event is 45. Actor Adam Pally (“The Mindy Project”) is 43. Actor Cornelius Smith Jr. (“Scandal”) is 43. Actor Duane Henry (“NCIS”) is 40. Actor Lily Collins is 36. Actor Julia Goldani Telles (“Bunheads”) is 30. Actor Ciara Bravo (“Big Time Rush”) is 28. Actor Blake Garrett Rosenthal (“Mom”) is 21.

March 19: Actor Renee Taylor (“The Nanny”) is 92. Actor Ursula Andress (“Dr. No,” ″Casino Royale”) is 89. Singer Ruth Pointer of the Pointer Sisters is 79. Actor Glenn Close is 78. Actor Bruce Willis is 70. Actor Mary Scheer (“iCarly,” ″MadTV”) is 62. Actor Connor Trinneer (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 56. Guitarist-keyboardist Gert Bettens of K’s Choice is 55. Rapper Bun B of UGK is 52. Drummer Zach Lind of Jimmy Eat World is 49. Actor Virginia Williams (“Fuller House”) is 47. Actor Abby Brammell (“The Unit”) is 46. Actor Craig Lamar Traylor (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 36. Actor Philip Bolden (“Are We There Yet?”) is 30.

March 20: Actor Hal Linden is 94. Country singer-guitarist Ranger Doug of Riders in the Sky is 79. Blues musician Marcia Ball is 76. Drummer Carl Palmer (Asia; Emerson, Lake and Palmer) is 75. Guitarist Jimmie Vaughan (Fabulous Thunderbirds) is 74. Guitarist Jim Seales (Shenandoah) is 71. Actor Amy Aquino (“Bosch,” “Brooklyn Bridge”) is 68. Actor Vanessa Bell Calloway is 68. Director Spike Lee is 68. Actor Theresa Russell is 68. Actor Holly Hunter is 67. Drummer Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats) is 64. Model Kathy Ireland is 62. Actor David Thewlis (“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”) is 62. Guitarist Adrian Oxaal of James is 60. Actor Jessica Lundy (“Party of Five,” “Hope and Gloria”) is 59. Actor Liza Snyder (“Yes, Dear”) is 57. Actor Michael Rapaport (“Boston Public”) is 55. Actor Alexander Chaplin (“Spin City”) is 54. Actor Cedric Yarbrough (“Speechless,” “Reno 911!”) is 52. Actor Paula Garces (“Harold and Kumar” films) is 51. Michael Genadry (“Ed”) is 47. Actor Bianca Lawson (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 46. Comedian Mikey Day (“Saturday Night Live”) is 45. Actor Nick Blood (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 43. Guitarist Nick Wheeler of All-American Rejects is 43. Actor Michael Cassidy (“People of Earth,” “The O.C.”) is 42. Actor Christy Carlson Romano (“Even Stevens,” “Kim Possible”) is 41. Actor Ruby Rose (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 39. Actor Barrett Doss (“Station 19″) is 36.

March 21: Actor Kathleen Widdoes (“As the World Turns”) is 86. Singer-guitarist Keith Potger of The Seekers is 84. Actor Marie-Christine Barrault is 81. Singer-keyboardist Rose Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 80. Actor Timothy Dalton is 79. Singer-guitarist Ray Dorset of Mungo Jerry is 79. Singer-guitarist Roger Hodgson (Supertramp) is 75. Bassist Conrad Lozano of Los Lobos is 74. Singer Russell Thompkins Jr. of The Stylistics is 74. Comedian Brad Hall (“Saturday Night Live”) is 67. Actor Sabrina LeBeauf (“The Cosby Show”) is 67. Actor Gary Oldman is 67. Actor Kassie Depaiva (“Days of Our Lives”) is 64. Actor Matthew Broderick is 63. Actor-comedian Rosie O’Donnell is 63. Actor Cynthia Geary (“Northern Exposure”) is 60. Musician DJ Premier of Gang Starr is 59. Keyboardist Jonas “Joker” Berggren of Ace of Base is 58. Musician Maxim of Prodigy is 58. Guitarist Andrew Copeland of Sister Hazel is 57. Actor Laura Allen is 51. Actor Sonequa Martin-Green (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Walking Dead”) is 40. Actor Scott Eastwood (“Fast X,” “The Longest Ride”) is 39. Actor Jasmin Savoy Brown (“For the People”) is 31. Actor Forrest Wheeler (“Fresh Off the Boat”) is 21.

March 22: Actor William Shatner is 94. Singer Jeremy Clyde of Chad and Jeremy is 84. Singer-guitarist George Benson is 82. News anchor Wolf Blitzer is 77. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is 77. Actor Fanny Ardant is 76. Sportscaster Bob Costas is 73. Country singer James House is 70. Actor Lena Olin is 70. Singer-actor Stephanie Mills is 68. Actor Matthew Modine is 66. Comedian Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele) is 54. Actor Will Yun Lee (“Hawaii Five-0″) is 54. Actor Guillermo Diaz (“Scandal”) is 50. Actor Anne Dudek (“House,” “Big Love”) is 50. Actor Cole Hauser (TV’s “Yellowstone”) is 50. Actor Kellie Williams (“Family Matters”) is 49. Actor Reese Witherspoon is 49. Drummer John Otto of Limp Bizkit is 48. Actor Tiffany Dupont (“Murder in the First”) is 44. Rapper Mims is 44. Actor Constance Wu (film’s “Crazy Rich Asians,” TV’s “Fresh Off the Boat”) is 43. Guitarist Lincoln Parish of Cage the Elephant is 35.

By The Associated Press