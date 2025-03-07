Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Coldplay $6,288,674 65,604 $95.86 2 Anyma $2,628,138 17,329 $151.66 3 Justin Timberlake $1,505,181 11,205 $134.33 4 Chayanne $1,373,286 10,896 $126.03 5 André Rieu $1,043,613 10,483 $99.55 6 Cody Johnson $917,354 11,565 $79.32 7 Clouseau $837,801 16,343 $51.26 8 Trans-Siberian Orchestra $702,714 8,422 $83.43 9 Max Pezzali $643,695 9,895 $65.05 10 Bryan Adams $638,435 10,117 $63.10 11 Lazza $549,137 9,983 $55.00 12 Makyah $451,238 2,380 $189.54 13 Gianna Nannini $426,492 6,107 $69.83 14 Laura Pausini $405,051 4,255 $95.19 15 Il Volo $381,291 5,271 $72.33 16 Jerry Seinfeld $368,659 2,660 $138.57 17 Matt Rife $368,272 4,096 $89.90 18 Alessandra Amoroso $340,231 5,060 $67.23 19 Jan Böhmermann & Das Rundfunk-Tanzorchester $332,343 6,211 $53.50 20 Jeff Dunham $321,869 5,200 $61.89

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com