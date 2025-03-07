Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Coldplay
|$6,288,674
|65,604
|$95.86
|2
|Anyma
|$2,628,138
|17,329
|$151.66
|3
|Justin Timberlake
|$1,505,181
|11,205
|$134.33
|4
|Chayanne
|$1,373,286
|10,896
|$126.03
|5
|André Rieu
|$1,043,613
|10,483
|$99.55
|6
|Cody Johnson
|$917,354
|11,565
|$79.32
|7
|Clouseau
|$837,801
|16,343
|$51.26
|8
|Trans-Siberian Orchestra
|$702,714
|8,422
|$83.43
|9
|Max Pezzali
|$643,695
|9,895
|$65.05
|10
|Bryan Adams
|$638,435
|10,117
|$63.10
|11
|Lazza
|$549,137
|9,983
|$55.00
|12
|Makyah
|$451,238
|2,380
|$189.54
|13
|Gianna Nannini
|$426,492
|6,107
|$69.83
|14
|Laura Pausini
|$405,051
|4,255
|$95.19
|15
|Il Volo
|$381,291
|5,271
|$72.33
|16
|Jerry Seinfeld
|$368,659
|2,660
|$138.57
|17
|Matt Rife
|$368,272
|4,096
|$89.90
|18
|Alessandra Amoroso
|$340,231
|5,060
|$67.23
|19
|Jan Böhmermann & Das Rundfunk-Tanzorchester
|$332,343
|6,211
|$53.50
|20
|Jeff Dunham
|$321,869
|5,200
|$61.89
