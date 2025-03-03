List of winners so far at the 97th Academy Awards
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kieran Culkin won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his work on “A Real Pain” and Sean Baker’s screenplay for “Anora” was another winner at Sunday’s Academy Awards. He also won the editing award.
“Flow” beat “The Wild Robot” for best animated feature film while “In the Shadow of the Cypress” won for best animated short. Paul Tazewell became the first Black man to win an Oscar for costume design for his work on “Wicked.”
Here’s a running list of winners at the 97th annual Academy Awards:
Best Supporting Actress
Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”
Best Supporting Actor
Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”
Makeup and Hairstyling
“The Substance”
Film Editing
“Anora,” Sean Baker
Original Screenplay
“Anora,” Sean Baker
Adapted Screenplay
“Conclave,” Peter Straughan
Animated Film
“Flow”
Animated Short Film
“In the Shadow of the Cypress”
Costume Design
“Wicked,” Paul Tazewell
By The Associated Press