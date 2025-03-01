Oscar contender ‘Emilia Pérez’ wins big at Césars, with under-fire Karla Sofia Gascón in attendance View Photo

PARIS (AP) — Oscar contender “Emilia Pérez” was named the best French film of the year at the Césars awards — France’s equivalent of the Oscars — and under-fire Karla Sofia Gascón, the star of Jacques Audiard’s Mexico-set melodrama, made a rare public appearance.

The musical is one of the most celebrated films of the year but has also been criticized for its depiction of Mexican culture and engulfed in controversy because of Gascón’s previous social media posts disparaging Muslims, George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars.

Although Gascón, who was nominated in the best actress category along with her co-star Zoe Saldaña, did not win a César, the night in Paris was triumphal for “Emilia Pérez,” which swept seven trophies.

Audiard, who previously condemned Gascón’s comments, thanked his “marvelous team” and his female actors.

“When I say my team it’s not in the sense of ownership, but a declaration of love,” he said. “The same goes for the actresses. My darling Zoe, my darling Karla, Adriana (Paz) who is not here, Selena (Gomez) who is not here. I loved working with you, I love you.”

Old posts from Gascon‘s X account resurfaced in January, some going as far back as 2016, that took aim at Muslims’ dress, language and culture in her native Spain. She also suggested that Islam be banned. And less than a month after George Floyd, a Black man, was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer in 2020, Gascón offered her assessment of Floyd — whose death prompted widespread reckoning with police brutality and racism — as a drug addict who “very few people ever cared” for.

Gascón, who stars as the titular transgender ex-cartel boss in “Emilia Pérez,” has withdrawn from promoting the film, which has 13 Oscar nominations. Audiard has condemned her comments.

If it manages to steer through the backlash and go home the big winner at the Oscars on Sunday, it would hand Netflix its first best picture win. Gascón is the first openly trans actor nominated for best actress and a win would be even more historic, although her chances of taking the award home now appear very slim.

Gascón, who has issued an apology for her old posts, attended the 50th anniversary of the Césars ceremony presided over by Catherine Deneuve at the Olympia theater in Paris. She wore a black dress and posed for photographers but did not speak to reporters.

Saldaña also made the dash to Paris before she takes to the Oscars carpet as the favorite to take the best supporting actress Oscar.

In Paris, Gascón and Saldaña were nominated for the César for best actress, but it was handed to French actor Hafsia Herzi for her performance in “Borgo.” Best actor went to Karim Leklou for his performance in “Le Roman de Jim” (Jim’s Story).

Julia Roberts was also in Paris on Friday to receive an honorary César for her career achievements. She was called onto the stage by Clive Owen, with whom she starred in “Closer” and “Duplicity,” and was treated to a standing ovation.