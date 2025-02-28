Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Coldplay
|$6,288,674
|65,604
|$95.86
|2
|Eagles
|$4,664,328
|16,351
|$285.26
|3
|Paul McCartney
|$2,982,686
|22,591
|$132.03
|4
|Anyma
|$2,628,138
|17,329
|$151.66
|5
|Justin Timberlake
|$1,597,736
|11,288
|$141.53
|6
|Chayanne
|$1,399,923
|10,936
|$128.01
|7
|Slipknot
|$1,233,465
|13,761
|$89.63
|8
|André Rieu
|$1,043,613
|10,483
|$99.55
|9
|Cody Johnson
|$917,354
|11,565
|$79.32
|10
|Trans-Siberian Orchestra
|$694,829
|8,339
|$83.32
|11
|Bullet For My Valentine / Trivium
|$644,939
|9,906
|$64.84
|12
|Max Pezzali
|$643,695
|9,895
|$65.05
|13
|Lazza
|$549,137
|9,983
|$55.00
|14
|Makyah
|$477,429
|2,418
|$197.39
|15
|Zayn
|$462,352
|5,168
|$89.46
|16
|Pete Tong Ibiza Classics
|$454,110
|5,911
|$76.81
|17
|Laura Pausini
|$421,281
|4,517
|$93.26
|18
|Gianna Nannini
|$402,495
|5,797
|$69.42
|19
|Il Volo
|$381,291
|5,271
|$72.33
|20
|Matt Rife
|$368,272
|4,096
|$89.90
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com