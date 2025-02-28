Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Coldplay $6,288,674 65,604 $95.86 2 Eagles $4,664,328 16,351 $285.26 3 Paul McCartney $2,982,686 22,591 $132.03 4 Anyma $2,628,138 17,329 $151.66 5 Justin Timberlake $1,597,736 11,288 $141.53 6 Chayanne $1,399,923 10,936 $128.01 7 Slipknot $1,233,465 13,761 $89.63 8 André Rieu $1,043,613 10,483 $99.55 9 Cody Johnson $917,354 11,565 $79.32 10 Trans-Siberian Orchestra $694,829 8,339 $83.32 11 Bullet For My Valentine / Trivium $644,939 9,906 $64.84 12 Max Pezzali $643,695 9,895 $65.05 13 Lazza $549,137 9,983 $55.00 14 Makyah $477,429 2,418 $197.39 15 Zayn $462,352 5,168 $89.46 16 Pete Tong Ibiza Classics $454,110 5,911 $76.81 17 Laura Pausini $421,281 4,517 $93.26 18 Gianna Nannini $402,495 5,797 $69.42 19 Il Volo $381,291 5,271 $72.33 20 Matt Rife $368,272 4,096 $89.90

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com