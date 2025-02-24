List of winners at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) —

Here’s an updating list of winners at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, held Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles:

FILM

Male actor in a supporting role

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Stunt ensemble

“The Fall Guy”

TELEVISION

Female actor in a drama series

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”

Male actor in a drama series

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Female actor in a comedy series

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Male actor in a comedy series

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Female actor in a limited series or TV movie

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Male actor in a limited series or TV movie

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Stunt ensemble

“Shōgun”