List of winners at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards
LOS ANGELES (AP) —
Here’s an updating list of winners at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, held Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles:
FILM
Male actor in a supporting role
Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”
Stunt ensemble
“The Fall Guy”
TELEVISION
Female actor in a drama series
Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”
Male actor in a drama series
Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”
Female actor in a comedy series
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Male actor in a comedy series
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Female actor in a limited series or TV movie
Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”
Male actor in a limited series or TV movie
Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”
Stunt ensemble
“Shōgun”