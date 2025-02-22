NAACP Image Awards will honor Kamala Harris and the Wayans Family. Here’s how to watch the show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 56th NAACP Image Awards will celebrate the achievements of trailblazing entertainers, athletes and writers of color, recognizing their impact on culture and beyond.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris will be honored Saturday evening during the ceremony in Pasadena, California, where she will receive the prestigious Chairman’s Award. The Wayans family will be inducted into the NAACP Awards Hall of Fame.

Here is what you need to know about the awards show, including how to watch or stream live, entertainer of the year nominees and more details on featured honorees.

What time do the NAACP Image Awards start?

The Image Awards have a couple of agendas: Paying tribute to Black excellence in entertainment and culture while honoring Altadena residents impacted by the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. Eastern, 5 p.m. Pacific at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, where several awards and performances will be handed out during the livestreamed show.

Comedian-actor Deon Cole will host the ceremony, which will be telecast on BET and simulcast on CBS. The show will also be available live on BET Her, VH1, MTV, MTV2, Pop, TV Land, Logo, Comedy Central, Smithsonian.

Why is Kamala Harris being honored?

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is to receive the NAACP ’s Chairman’s Award.

Harris, defeated by Donald Trump in last year’s presidential election, was the first woman and the first person of color to serve as vice president. She had previously been a U.S. senator from California and the state’s attorney general.

In a statement, Harris was called a “force of change” by Leon W. Russell, chair of the NAACP’s national board of directors. He said the show will celebrate her “relentless dedication to justice, equality, and the betterment of our society.”

Other winners of the Chairman’s prize have included former President Barack Obama, the late Rep. John Lewis and the late actor Ruby Dee.

Who will be inducted into the NAACP Hall of Fame?

The Wayans family, whose impact on film, TV, sketch and stand-up comedy has shaped Hollywood on and off screen, will be inducted in the NAACP Awards Hall of Fame.

Keenen Ivory Wayans, Damon Wayans Sr., Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Kim Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. will each be recognized.

Some of the Wayans’ credits include the sketch comedy series “In Living Color,” created by Keenan Ivory Wayans in 1990 and Damon Wayans starred in the 1995 comedy “Major Payne.”

Keenan Ivory Wayans also directed the 2000 slasher spoof “Scary Movie,” written by Marlon and Shawn Wayans, who also wrote and starred in “White Chicks” in 2004. Father-son duo Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. currently co-star in the CBS sitcom “Poppa’s House.”

Damon Wayans Jr. has acted in two of the most critically acclaimed comedies in recent years: “Happy Endings” and “New Girl.” Kim Wayans, a comedian, actor and director, also received praise for her work in the 2011 drama “Pariah.”

“Poppa’s House” is nominated for an NAACP Award, as are Damon Wayons and Damon Wayons Jr. for their acting on the show. Marlon Wayans’ guest appearance on Peacock’s “Bel-Air” is also up for an award.

Who’s up for entertainer of the year?

The top nominees for the coveted entertainer of the year honor includes Kendrick Lamar, Cynthia Erivo, Keke Palmer, Kevin Hart and Shannon Sharpe.

Lamar won over the masses for his rap battle with Drake, leading to chart-topping diss tracks including “Not Like Us,” which won him five Grammys. He headlined the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this month.

Erivo made her presence felt in her Oscar-nominated performance in “Wicked.” She’ll be the host of the upcoming Tony Awards.

Sharpe, an NFL Hall of Famer, became an influential voice in media with his podcast “Club Shay Shay” and “Nightcap” with Chad Ochocinco Johnson.

Hart showed off his comedic talents during “The Roast of Tom Brady” and starred in “Lift and Borderlands.”

Palmer starred in the buddy comedy “One of Them Days,” which debuted No. 1 at the box office last month. She won an Emmy for her hosting efforts on NBC’s “Password.”

What else can you expect?

Dave Chappelle will be honored with the president’s award for his “thought-provoking humor,” according to Derrick Johnson, NAACP president and CEO.

Chappelle will be the first comedian to receive the honor. Past recipients include Jay-Z, Lauryn Hill, Usher, Rihanna and John Legend.

DJ D-Nice will honor music legend the late Quincy Jones, and Grammy winner Ledisi will perform alongside the Adam Blackstone Band.

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer